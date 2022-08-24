Braves’ offense thrashes Pirates as team charges up NL East standings

Since that series in New York, which contained the Braves’ first three-game losing streak of the season, the Braves are 14-2 in their past 16 games. Three of those wins came against the Mets at Truist Park, a series victory that helped the Braves begin to grab momentum in the division. Since the beginning of June, the Braves are 55-21. They have won five consecutive series.

The Braves’ 12-run win is tied for their most lopsided victory of the season. They fell two runs shy of tying their season-high scoring total for a contest. Eight Braves collected a hit, and six drove in at least one run. The team tallied 14 hits.

The Braves used a five-run fourth inning – their second five-run frame in as many days – to turn the game into a blowout. They continued the rout with a seven-run eighth inning, highlighted by Matt Olson’s mammoth grand slam that sailed over the deck in right field and into the Allegheny River. The Braves batted around in both innings.

Braves 14, Pirates 2 (box score)

Before the Braves even made an out in the top of the eighth inning, they started like this: Michael Harris walked, Robbie Grossman singled, Ronald Acuña hit a run-scoring single, Dansby Swanson singled, Austin Riley was hit by a pitch to score a run, Olson crushed a grand slam and William Contreras singled. The Braves sent 12 batters to the plate, and Pirates pitchers needed 50 pitches to get three outs.

In that eighth inning, Olson pulverized a slider that flew high and way over the heads of the fans standing at the back railing in the deck beyond the right-field wall. A broadcast camera angle showed a splash in the river, and you could see Olson’s 420-foot grand-slam ball – which left the bat at 112.7 mph – floating away. He is the 45th different player to homer into the Allegheny River and the first Brave to do so. He finished with three extra-base hits.

Four innings before Olson’s loud blast, which everyone knew would leave the yard, the Braves made this a laugher. They scored all five runs in the fourth inning with two outs as they batted around for the first time in this contest. The first run scored on a fielding error, the next three crossed on Swanson’s bases-clearing double and Riley drove home one more with a single.

Kyle Wright spent most of Wednesday’s start in the dugout as his offense destroyed Pittsburgh pitching. Wright needed only 73 pitches to complete seven scoreless innings. He held the Pirates to two hits and struck out eight. The right-hander’s 16 wins are tied for the MLB lead.

After an exciting homestand, the Braves did not fall victim to a letdown against one of baseball’s worst clubs. They swept lowly Pittsburgh and are headed to St. Louis to face the NL Central’s first-place team.

The Braves, who are on a tear, are inching closer to the first-place Mets – again.

Something is for certain: The NL East race is far from over.