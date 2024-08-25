Braves offense quiet as team misses chance to sweep Nationals

Harris missed two months due to a strained hamstring and returned just 10 days ago. He’s hitting .247 with a .656 OPS this season.

2. The Braves used reliever Luke Jackson in a 1-1 game in the seventh and ended up in a three-run hole. The initial runner reached on second baseman Whit Merrifield’s error, but Jackson was charged three runs (two earned) on three hits, recording one out before he was replaced by Aaron Bummer.

It hasn’t been a smooth homecoming thus far for Jackson, whom the Braves reacquired from the Giants before the trade deadline. He has an 8.00 ERA in eight appearances (nine innings), though he had three consecutive scoreless outings entering Sunday.

“It’s just location, probably,” Snitker said of Jackson. “He had a scoreless inning the last time he was out. It’d been a while. Luke’s a guy – he closed games for us a few years ago (2018). Just have to stay with him. It’s location more than anything.”

3. Veteran reliever Jesse Chavez pitched the eighth inning. It was his first appearance since Aug. 15. Snitker said Chavez has not been injured, and his lack of usage was due to circumstances.

“We’ve been going to our leverage guys,” Snitker said. “He hadn’t been hurt or anything like that. We’ve been winning games and going to the guys we go to.”

Chavez was instrumental to the Braves in the first half (1.74 ERA in 30 appearances), but he’s tailed off since the All-Star break. He owns a 6.75 ERA over his last 13-1/3 innings (10 appearances).

4. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna fouled a ball off the area right above his left knee during his last at-bat. He was visibly frustrated, slamming his bat and needing a moment to recover before staying in the game. He’d fouled a ball off that same spot recently against the Phillies.

Ozuna, who had an ice pack wrapped around his knee after the game, said he’s OK and expects to be in the lineup Monday. Amid myriad injuries, Ozuna has been the Braves’ consistent offensive presence, producing like an MVP candidate. He has a shot at achieving the triple crown as he leads the National League in average (.305), is tied for the lead in RBIs (94, with Shohei Ohtani) and is four behind the lead for home runs (37; behind Ohtani).

5. The Braves finished a 4-2 homestand, taking series from the Phillies and Nationals. They’re 11-4 over their last 15 games, fortifying their place in the Wild Card standings and remaining second in the NL East.

“It’s just about maintaining focus and going out to do what we can to win games,” said starter Reynaldo Lopez, who allowed one run over six innings Sunday and lowered his ERA to 2.02. “I think, the trajectory that this team is on, we have a good chance to go on a good run here.”

Stat to know

14 (Braves starters have allowed three or fewer runs in each of the past 14 games, the longest active such run in the majors.)

Quotable

“It’s part of the game that we’ve had a lot of injuries, but nobody cares outside this clubhouse. It’s the reality of it. Other teams are going through injuries. We have to find a way to go out and try to win a game.” – first baseman Matt Olson

Up next

The Braves begin a seven-game road trip to Minnesota and Philadelphia. Max Fried (7-7, 3.57) will start Monday against Twins righty Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54).