Braves’ offense looks flat again in loss to Pirates

Since scoring eight runs in a win at Yankee Stadium on June 21, the Braves have scored more than three runs in a game just twice in nine opportunities. They’ve been held to two or fewer runs in four of their last six contests.

“It’s been tough to get the big hit,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s frustrating. You know what the guys are capable of, and we just can’t quite put it together for an extended period where it flows. That’s the hard part.”

Pirates starter Bailey Falter walked four hitters Sunday, but the Braves still couldn’t manage more than one run against him in five innings. At this point, the Braves are what they are – but with the potential to be so much more.

“We still haven’t fully clicked offensively up and down the lineup,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “We just have to continue to work and try to get back to what we’re capable of.”

2. Spencer Schwellenbach was doomed by two homers in the fifth. After logging 4-2/3 scoreless frames, Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez each launched two-run blasts off the righty. A single-inning unraveling has often been the story with Schwellenbach.

“I don’t know exactly, but I threw a couple bad pitches (in the fifth),” he said. “It’s happened a couple times this year. Just a cutter down the middle to Cruz and a hanging changeup to Rowdy. Would love to have those back.”

The Nebraska product has attacked the strike zone, posting a 25:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and his stuff has earned positive reviews. He’s still adjusting to the majors but has undoubtedly helped his standing. And as Snitker noted, the team hasn’t given him much run support.

3. Schwellenbach pitched five innings Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking two. He has a 5.68 ERA over six outings, a result of a troublesome inning here and there that’s hurt him. Overall, Snitker is pleased with how Schwellenbach has progressed and “feels good about him” in the Braves’ rotation.

Remember, Schwellenbach had only two starts above High-A before joining the team.

“He’s learning on the job,” Snitker said. “He’s a bright kid. He has a good feel and good baseball sense. It’ll serve him well going forward. It’s hard right now when you’re going through it, but he’ll learn from it and get better.”

4. The Braves have a lineup addition looming somewhere down the line in outfielder Michael Harris II (hamstring). He’s nowhere close to returning, but his presence should make a difference for an offense that lacks depth.

While the Braves’ best hitters haven’t performed up to expectations, they also possess a weak bottom of the order, the opposite from last season when they fielded a record-setting unit.

“(Harris’ return) is going to lengthen it, for sure,” Snitker said. “It’s going to be a mid-lineup bat that’s capable of driving in runs. As I said when he got hurt, it’s hard to replace guys like that. It’ll be a big boost for us.”

Jarred Kelenic has excelled in Harris’ absence, both defensively in center field and as the lead-off man. The team will likely explore adding another outfielder to platoon with or replace Adam Duvall, who had a .382 OPS in June and shouldn’t play against right-handers.

5. The Braves took two of three from the Pirates, highlighted by an electric 10-inning victory Saturday. They finished 14-13 in June and ultimately lost a game in the National League East standings to Philadelphia over that time. The Braves are 27-27 since May 1.

Stat to know

6.75 (Braves starters outside the primary four – Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton – own a 6.75 ERA. The Braves are 7-15 in those games.)

Quotable

“I feel like the last few days, with the travel, the doubleheader (in St. Louis), having to fly to Chicago then an 11:30 (a.m.) game (Sunday), it’s been a lot. We’ve made some strides offensively. Took two out of three, can’t complain about that. Get an off day (Monday) to refresh and regroup.” – Riley

Up next

The Braves open a three-game series against the Giants on Tuesday. Reynaldo Lopez (6-2, 1.70) will face righty Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 5.79).