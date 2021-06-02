Braves prospect Michael Harris impressing in Rome

Michael Harris’ star just keeps shining.
The Braves’ outfield prospect was recently named High-A Rome’s player of the month. In May, Harris led all High-A with a .360 average and 32 hits. He homered twice, had 15 RBIs and tacked on five stolen bases.
Harris, 20, is the Braves’ No. 11 prospect, per Baseball America, though he’ll likely rank much higher in the next update. Some feel he has the potential to eventually be the organization’s top overall prospect. An uber athlete, Harris has a well-rounded skill set and should ascend quickly through the system.
“That’s an impressive looking ballplayer right there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Harris during spring training. “You talk about skills, approach … I don’t think I’d lose money if I say he’s going to be a young big leaguer.”
