Braves’ Guillermo Heredia sidelined by wrist soreness

Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup against the Mets due to right wrist inflammation. Ender Inciarte started in center field, going 1-for-4 in the Braves’ 3-0 win.
Heredia suffered the injury Monday in New York. The team might give him another day or two of rest, manager Brian Snitker said.
“His wrist is sore, he slid on it (Monday),” Snitker said. “He couldn’t swing. He may need a couple days. I don’t think it’s anything serious, just something enough that (he needed to rest). He put his hands down when he slid and (hurt) it a little bit. He got in today and it was hard for him to swing. We’ll take him day to day.”
Guillermo Heredia stats
Heredia, 30, has hit .264/.358/.450 with three homers and 14 doubles in 43 games this season. He’s played regularly in a fluid Braves outfield.
