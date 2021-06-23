ajc logo
X

Braves’ Guillermo Heredia sidelined by wrist soreness

Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia runs the bases during the sixth inning against the New York Mets Saturday, May 29, 2021, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Caption
Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia runs the bases during the sixth inning against the New York Mets Saturday, May 29, 2021, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup against the Mets due to right wrist inflammation. Ender Inciarte started in center field, going 1-for-4 in the Braves’ 3-0 win.

Heredia suffered the injury Monday in New York. The team might give him another day or two of rest, manager Brian Snitker said.

“His wrist is sore, he slid on it (Monday),” Snitker said. “He couldn’t swing. He may need a couple days. I don’t think it’s anything serious, just something enough that (he needed to rest). He put his hands down when he slid and (hurt) it a little bit. He got in today and it was hard for him to swing. We’ll take him day to day.”

Guillermo Heredia stats

Heredia, 30, has hit .264/.358/.450 with three homers and 14 doubles in 43 games this season. He’s played regularly in a fluid Braves outfield.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

In Other News
1
Charlie Morton earns win No. 100 as Braves beat Mets
2
Max Fried goes on IL with blister, Kyle Wright recalled
3
Kyle Muller joins list of young Braves starters competing for innings
4
Ian Anderson, native New Yorker, makes history defeating Yankees, Mets
5
Braves go 2-2 in consecutive doubleheaders
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top