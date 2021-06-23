Braves’ Guillermo Heredia sidelined by wrist soreness

Heredia suffered the injury Monday in New York. The team might give him another day or two of rest, manager Brian Snitker said.

“His wrist is sore, he slid on it (Monday),” Snitker said. “He couldn’t swing. He may need a couple days. I don’t think it’s anything serious, just something enough that (he needed to rest). He put his hands down when he slid and (hurt) it a little bit. He got in today and it was hard for him to swing. We’ll take him day to day.”