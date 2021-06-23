Braves OF Guillermo Heredia out of lineup Wednesday, but available

Braves notes:

- Everyone in the Braves’ bullpen was available Wednesday except closer Will Smith, according to Snitker. Veteran Chris Martin hadn’t pitched since June 15. Lefty Tyler Matzek has made one appearance since June 16. Both players are healthy, Snitker said.

- Starter Huascar Ynoa has started throwing again. Ynoa, 23, has been out since mid-May after breaking his hand while punching a bench in frustration. Before the injury, Ynoa was the breakout star of the season, posting a 3.02 ERA nine games.

“He’s playing catch and long toss, which is good,” Snitker said. The earliest Ynoa could return is in August.

- Sidelined catcher Travis d’Arnaud is throwing and hitting one-handed (off a tee). “He’s right on track,” Snitker said. The veteran backstop is on the 60-day injured list with a thumb injury and isn’t expected to return until sometime in August.

“Travis is where he needs to be,” Snitker said. “It’s a matter of getting the strength and mobility as he continues to heal. Everything is where they thought it’d be.”

- Lefty Grant Dayton hasn’t resumed throwing. Dayton was placed on the IL in early June with left-shoulder inflammation. He owns a 6.23 ERA in 13 games this season.

- Snitker reiterated left-hander Kyle Muller was “really good” in his start Monday. Muller held the Mets to one run across four innings of a seven-frame game. He’ll be among the candidates to make additional starts this summer.