OF Ronald Acuna scratched from Braves lineup

“He has a stiff back,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He came in today, his back was stiff. So (the trainers) are going to work on him, and he’ll be day to day. Just the wear and tear. I think sometimes you get in these different hotels and the beds are different, things like that, but it was enough that they don’t want him to play today. Trainers are working on him right now, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

While he’s dealt with several minor ailments this season, Acuna has avoided the injured list to this point. He’s played in 68 of the team’s first 73 games. Acuna, 23, is firmly in the National League MVP race. He’s hitting .285/.394/.602 with 20 homers and 45 RBIs while adding 15 stolen bases.