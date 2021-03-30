Braves’ Smyly encouraged by final spring tune-up

-- The Braves finished spring training with a 15-13 record in exhibition games.

-- Another day, more good defensive plays by starting center fielder Cristian Pache. Said shortstop Dansby Swanson: “Pache is unbelievable in center. I think that he’s definitely going to be able to compete offensively, but defensively he is one of the better center fielders I’ve probably seen. He can throw, go track them down, just understands the game defensively.”

-- Pache had a good day offensively, too, with a double, two walks, an RBI, two runs scored and no strikeouts. He was 1-for-2, finishing Grapefruit League play with a .184 batting average.

-- Although the Braves committed two errors Tuesday (one by Adrianza and the other by Johan Camargo), the team’s overall defense has impressed Smyly throughout the spring. “It’s cool to look behind you and see so many good fielders,” he said. “When you know you’ve got good defense behind you, it makes pitching way easier. You can just attack, be really aggressive, throw it in the zone and let them put it in play.”

-- Swanson played Tuesday after being scratched from the lineup the day before with right-calf tightness. He finished the spring with a .308 batting average.