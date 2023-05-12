X

Braves notes: Lineup depth, Michael Soroka ‘still working through things’

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

TORONTO — The Braves are seeing just how deep their lineup can be, and it could keep getting better.

Despite navigating numerous injuries in the young season, the Braves’ offense ranks among MLB’s best. The team tops the National League in OPS (.804) and total bases (582) while ranking second in runs (199), homers (60) and on-base percentage (.342).

And that’s with key contributors Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris II and Orlando Arcia missing time. The team also is seeing improvement from left fielders Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario.

Ozuna is hitting .296 with a 1.147 OPS this month in 32 plate appearances. He did much of his damage against the Marlins to begin May, and his recent play has quelled some of the outside criticism that has surrounded him – at least for now.

Rosario, the 2021 National League Championship Series MVP, has encouraged. He’s 11-for-35 (.314) in May with three doubles and six RBIs. A Rosario reemergence would go a long way toward cementing the Braves as having MLB’s best lineup, if they aren’t considered that anyway.

“We knew it was in there; Eddie is starting to get himself going,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Which would be huge for us. You add Travis in there as the DH, it’s a pretty good lineup. What Arcia has been doing, Michael. Michael is starting to come (on). As he amassing more and more at-bats, it’s going to keep getting better for him, too, as he gets more consistent playing time. It’s a pretty good lineup.”

Rosario, who dealt with an eye issue during an underwhelming 2021 campaign, always will be revered for his performance in the 2021 postseason. He hit .383 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 16 games, helping the Braves win the World Series.

The Braves have seen Rosario at his best. He obviously isn’t going to produce at that rate regularly, but the team knows what he can provide.

“He’s making good contact,” Snitker said. “It all evens out. If you hang with yourself, and not allow yourself to get overwhelmed by that – it’s like a team that’s struggling a little bit. If you allow yourself to get (through) it, you’ll have something good on the other side.”

Take Friday’s lineup for the series opener in Toronto as an example of the lineup’s depth. Four of the nine hitters have been All-Stars. Those who haven’t: Rosario, catcher Sean Murphy, who’s a legitimate early MVP candidate; Harris, the reigning Rookie of the Year, and Arcia, who’s hitting .339 over 16 games as the team’s primary shortstop.

Sunday TBD

The Braves still haven’t determined their starting pitcher for Sunday’s finale in Toronto, Snitker said. The team could opt for another bullpen game – it has an off-day May 18 – or perhaps summon lefty Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnettt.

Soroka continues building himself back

There was some fan speculation that Michael Soroka, who’s from Calgary, Alberta, could return to the majors and be the starting pitcher Sunday, but the Braves are being extra patient with their 25-year-old righty – their circumstances aren’t going to make them accelerate Soroka’s timetable. Soroka has a 5.47 ERA at Triple-A, where he’s been working to get himself back on track. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings Thursday during his latest start.

“He’s still working through things,” Snitker said. “He hasn’t pitched in a long time. As long as he’s healthy, and we keep him regular, because we’re going to need him before the year is over. We just need him to get settled in and get consistent starts.”

Soroka hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since June 2020. Soroka has undergone three Achilles surgeries since that outing, and he was stalled during spring training with a hamstring injury. Soroka, a 2019 All-Star, figures to make his way back this season, but the timing isn’t now.

“The reports have been good,” Snitker said. “He’s had his struggles, which I think everybody figured he would after such a long layoff. But reports on his stuff are good. It’s just the consistency you get by making starts.”

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times9h ago

Credit: Suri Chadha Jimenez

YSL Trial: Facing a contempt charge, defense attorney turns to Magic City
2h ago

DFCS opened abuse case day before toddler’s body pulled from Sandy Springs pond
32m ago

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
3h ago

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
3h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Accomplice in inmate’s $11 million heist admits to money laundering
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Michael Soroka falls to 0-2 in Triple-A after four-inning outing
20h ago
Braves players come up with comparisons for ‘unicorn’ pitcher Spencer Strider
Braves’ bullpen game starts well but ends with loss to Red Sox
Featured

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
1h ago
Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
12h ago
Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top