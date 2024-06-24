Atlanta Braves

Braves notes: A.J. Minter set for another rehab outing; Ian Anderson readies for next step

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) reacts after striking out a Miami Marlins batter to end the top of the 10th inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3 in the 10th inning. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) reacts after striking out a Miami Marlins batter to end the top of the 10th inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3 in the 10th inning. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
3 hours ago

ST. LOUIS – Braves reliever A.J. Minter has had his rehab assignment transferred from High-A Rome to Gwinnett, and is scheduled to pitch for the Triple-A Stripers Tuesday when they host Memphis at Coolray Field.

The left-hander has been out since May 30 with a left hip impingement. He began his rehab assignment over the weekend with an inning of work in High-A Rome. Minter allowed an unearned run on one hit while striking out three batters.

If Tuesday in Gwinnett goes well, could Minter be activated soon after that?

“Yeah, I mean, we’ll just see how he feels the day (after),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s always that. They make an appearance, they do that, we’ll see how it is the day after.”

Minter recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the hip impingement restricted him from using his legs well. But he added that he’s gotten the impingement cleaned up and feels like he’s learning to use his legs properly again.

Minter had a 2.95 ERA in 21 1/3 innings across 25 appearances before hitting the injured list. He recently said he doesn’t know when the injury began, which implies that he pitched through it.

He posted the numbers above.

Now that he’s fully healthy, he might be even better upon his return.

“I think in the long run, it’s something that psychologically, and if he feels good like that, I think probably he will be more effective,” Snitker said. “He’s done a great job, been one of the best left-handed relievers in the game here for a few years. I’m glad to hear that he’s not feeling anything, because obviously it was bothering him prior to going on the (injured list), so hopefully we got that taken care of and it’ll be something that when he gets back, he’s back to being his old self for the rest of the year and not have any problems with it.”

ExploreMinter: 'It’s kind of hard to throw when you can’t use your legs the way you want to.'

Ian Anderson’s next step

On Monday, Ian Anderson pitched for the Florida Complex League Braves for the second time.

He pitched three innings. He allowed a run on three hits. He struck out three batters. He hit one batter.

“Everything went really well,” Snitker said.

Anderson is expected to pitch for one of the Braves’ affiliates on Sunday. The team hasn’t yet announced where he’ll throw.

On Sunday, Gwinnett, Low-A Augusta and Double-A Mississippi are at home. High-A Rome is on the road in Winston-Salem.

In his first appearance for the FCL Braves, which came on June 18, Anderson hurled two hitless innings. He faced six batters and struck out four of them. Anderson’s four-seam fastball registered at 92-95 mph throughout the outing.

Through two appearances, Anderson’s progression seems to be going well.

“Reports are good, he feels good, all the numbers are good,” Snitker said.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Cemetery established by formerly enslaved Black Atlantans applying for historic status

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta makes bid to host Sundance Festival, including $2M and ‘array’ of support

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case
2h ago

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Battle for Georgia General Assembly centers on a few swing districts
1h ago
The Latest

Watch: Setting up Braves-Cardinals series with an injury update
2h ago
Braves left-hander Ray Kerr will undergo Tommy John surgery
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna remains second in all-star voting at DH
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds