Braves-Nationals series remains in doubt

The Nationals have been affected by COVID-19 and had their season-opening three-game series against the Mets postponed. The team had four players test positive for the coronavirus. Six others, five players and a staff member, were in quarantine after being deemed in close contact to an infected individual.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters on Sunday that there is no update on the Braves series and that Major League Baseball has not made any decision yet. The Braves concluded a three-game series at the Phillies on Sunday.