Braves-Nationals series remains in doubt

The Braves series against Nationals remains in doubt, a day before the three-game series in Washington, D.C. is to begin.
The Nationals have been affected by COVID-19 and had their season-opening three-game series against the Mets postponed. The team had four players test positive for the coronavirus. Six others, five players and a staff member, were in quarantine after being deemed in close contact to an infected individual.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters on Sunday that there is no update on the Braves series and that Major League Baseball has not made any decision yet. The Braves concluded a three-game series at the Phillies on Sunday.
Rizzo told reporters everyone is now testing negative for the virus. However, one additional player and a staff member were added to the quarantine list. Rizzo said the majority of the 10 players who are in quarantine were on the expected opening day 26-man roster. Rizzo also said the team has not had a workout in the past week.
The Braves-Nationals series is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. Monday. They teams are also scheduled to play Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. The Braves then return to open their home schedule with a series against the Phillies.
