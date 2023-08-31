Braves Nation: Two homers per game will set MLB record

These Braves now have the franchise home run record.

The 2023 Braves eclipsed the team record for home runs in a season with their 250th dinger in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Rockies. They bested the mark of 249 set in 2019.

Next step, the Major League Baseball mark.

The Braves now chase down the Twins, who hit 307 home runs, also in 2019. With 30 games remaining in the regular season, the Braves need 58 more home runs to own the record. That’s an average of 1.94 (we’ll round it up to 2.0) per game the rest of the way.

The Braves are slightly ahead of the pace needed. This season, they have averaged 1.89 home runs (OK, we’ll round it up to 2.0) per game.

Here are the current Braves’ home run totals:

Matt Olson – 43

Marcell Ozuna – 31

Austin Riley – 32

Ronald Acuña Jr.– 29

Ozzie Albies – 28

Sean Murphy – 20

Eddie Rosario – 20

Michael Harris – 12

Travis d’Arnaud – 9

Kevin Pillar – 7

Sam Hilliard – 3

Nicky Lopez – 1

By the way, the 2019 Braves only had four players with at least 20 home runs – Acuña (41), Freddie Freeman (38), Josh Donaldson (37) and Albies (24). The Braves have seven.