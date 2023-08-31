Braves Nation: Two homers per game will set MLB record

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
22 minutes ago
X

These Braves now have the franchise home run record.

The 2023 Braves eclipsed the team record for home runs in a season with their 250th dinger in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Rockies. They bested the mark of 249 set in 2019.

Next step, the Major League Baseball mark.

The Braves now chase down the Twins, who hit 307 home runs, also in 2019. With 30 games remaining in the regular season, the Braves need 58 more home runs to own the record. That’s an average of 1.94 (we’ll round it up to 2.0) per game the rest of the way.

The Braves are slightly ahead of the pace needed. This season, they have averaged 1.89 home runs (OK, we’ll round it up to 2.0) per game.

Here are the current Braves’ home run totals:

Matt Olson – 43

Marcell Ozuna – 31

Austin Riley – 32

Ronald Acuña Jr.– 29

Ozzie Albies – 28

Sean Murphy – 20

Eddie Rosario – 20

Michael Harris – 12

Travis d’Arnaud – 9

Kevin Pillar – 7

Sam Hilliard – 3

Nicky Lopez – 1

By the way, the 2019 Braves only had four players with at least 20 home runs – Acuña (41), Freddie Freeman (38), Josh Donaldson (37) and Albies (24). The Braves have seven.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year later, the future of the former AMC site remains up in the air 1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

6-month-old killed in targeted shooting at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
59m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump indictments roil Republicans in Georgia’s Senate
1h ago

Credit: custom

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
10m ago

Credit: custom

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
10m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Idalia’s soggy march through Georgia
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
54m ago
Braves’ Darius Vines felt late father’s energy as he dazzles in debut
6h ago
Kyle Wright pitches 1-2/3 innings for Gwinnett in rehab start
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
16h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top