Braves Nation: Still three magic numbers to watch

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
The Braves have clinched a playoff berth and the National League East division.

They have the best record in Major League Baseball.

However, there are still three important magic numbers to watch over the final 13 games of the regular season.

The Braves (96-53) still have a magic number of:

1 – To clinch at first-round bye. One more win and they will be assured one of the two first-round byes and will start the postseason in the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 7.

10 – To clinch the best record in the NL and the No. 1 seed. The Dodgers (91-57), who have clinched the NL West, are the primary challengers and are currently the No. 2 seed.

11 – To clinch the best record in MLB. The Orioles (93-56) have the best record in the American League and the second-best record in MLB behind the Braves. The team with the best record will have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Oct. 27.

The Braves have four series to end the regular season, 13 games in 14 days. The host the Phillies, travel to the Nationals and end with home series against the Cubs and Nationals. The final game is Oct. 1.

