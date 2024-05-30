Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Schwellenbach joins list of those who jumped from Double-A

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the fourth inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach makes his major league debut Wednesday night. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the fourth inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach makes his major league debut Wednesday night. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
3 minutes ago

It’s rare but Spencer Schwellenbach is one of a number of players the Braves have promoted to the majors from Double-A.

He was the 24th such player to go directly from Mississippi to Atlanta (from 2005).

The last players to make the leap were Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom in 2022. Other notable players to make the jump include Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried.

Fried was the last pitcher to get the rare call-up when he made his big-league debut on Aug. 8, 2017 against the Phillies. Fried came on in relief and pitched the final two innings.

Schwellenbach worked five innings for the Braves against the Nationals Wednesday. He took the loss in the Braves’ 7-2 loss. He allowed three earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

According to the Braves, at 23 years, 363 days old, Schwellenbach became the youngest Brave to complete five innings in their major league debut since Bryce Elder (22 years, 328 days) on April 12, 2022 against the Nationals. Schwellenbach turns 24 on Friday.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Fulton charter schools on probation a year after state approval

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ossoff becomes rare Democrat to visit US-Mexico border
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Jury in Trump's criminal trial to rehear key witness testimony as deliberations resume
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

$1.5 million later, Georgia needs to replace ‘new’ campaign reporting system
28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

$1.5 million later, Georgia needs to replace ‘new’ campaign reporting system
28m ago

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson
The Latest

Spencer Schwellenbach has solid debut, but Braves’ offense quiet again
Spencer Schwellenbach’s family appreciates his Braves debut
Veteran outfielder is an interesting minor-league signing for Braves
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

New pandas coming to D.C.; Zoo Atlanta pandas will leave by year’s end
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 29-June 5
Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his plans for 2026 and beyond