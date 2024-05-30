Braves Nation: Schwellenbach joins list of those who jumped from Double-A

It’s rare but Spencer Schwellenbach is one of a number of players the Braves have promoted to the majors from Double-A.

He was the 24th such player to go directly from Mississippi to Atlanta (from 2005).

The last players to make the leap were Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom in 2022. Other notable players to make the jump include Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried.