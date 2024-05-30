Braves Nation: Schwellenbach joins list of those who jumped from Double-A

It’s rare but Spencer Schwellenbach is one of a number of players the Braves have promoted to the majors from Double-A.
He was the 24th such player to go directly from Mississippi to Atlanta (from 2005).
The last players to make the leap were Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom in 2022. Other notable players to make the jump include Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried.
Fried was the last pitcher to get the rare call-up when he made his big-league debut on Aug. 8, 2017 against the Phillies. Fried came on in relief and pitched the final two innings.
Schwellenbach worked five innings for the Braves against the Nationals Wednesday. He took the loss in the Braves’ 7-2 loss. He allowed three earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.
According to the Braves, at 23 years, 363 days old, Schwellenbach became the youngest Brave to complete five innings in their major league debut since Bryce Elder (22 years, 328 days) on April 12, 2022 against the Nationals. Schwellenbach turns 24 on Friday.
