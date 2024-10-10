Breaking: Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Pitching was strength in 2024

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale greets teammates in the dugout after pitching through the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale greets teammates in the dugout after pitching through the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Our Braves’ year-end recap continues with a look back at just how good the team’s pitching was this season.

The Braves had a team ERA of 3.49, the best in Major League Baseball. They also led baseball in strikeouts with 1,553. They allowed 607 runs, tied with the Mariners for the fewest in baseball. Opponents hit .236 against Braves pitchers, third best in the National League (behind the Mets and Dodgers) and ninth-best in baseball. Finally, Braves pitchers allowed 150 home runs, fewest in the NL and second in baseball behind the Royals (146).

Courtesy of the Braves, here is how this year’s pitching compared to last year.

2023

ERA: 4.14

Runs allowed: 716

Earned runs: 662

Innings: 1,440

Batting average: .245

On-base percentage: .318

Slugging percentage: .398

Walks: 534

Strikeouts: 1,516

2024

ERA: 3.49

Runs Allowed: 607

Earned Runs: 559

Innings: 1,443.1

Batting Average: .236

On-base Percentage: .301

Slugging Percentage: .372

Walks: 449

Strikeouts: 1,553

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Poll results: Braves injuries were just too much
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five questions the Braves must address this offseason
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Braves’ star-crossed season ends with a thud
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Nation: More than 1,000 games missed due to injury this season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Billy Downs/AJC

Atlanta Braves file lawsuit against two former employees in Hank Aaron memorabilia case
Braves Nation: More than 1,000 games missed due to injury this season
If that’s it for Max Fried and the Braves, what a run it was
Featured
Placeholder Image

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run
POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race