Braves Nation: Pitching was strength in 2024

Our Braves’ year-end recap continues with a look back at just how good the team’s pitching was this season.

The Braves had a team ERA of 3.49, the best in Major League Baseball. They also led baseball in strikeouts with 1,553. They allowed 607 runs, tied with the Mariners for the fewest in baseball. Opponents hit .236 against Braves pitchers, third best in the National League (behind the Mets and Dodgers) and ninth-best in baseball. Finally, Braves pitchers allowed 150 home runs, fewest in the NL and second in baseball behind the Royals (146).

Courtesy of the Braves, here is how this year’s pitching compared to last year.