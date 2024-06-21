Braves Nation: Pitcher Power Rankings has glaring omission(s)

1. Ranger Suarez, Phillies (10-1, 1.75, 95k)

2. Tarik Skubal, Tigers (8-3, 2.50, 105k)

3. Luis Gil, Yankees (9-2, 2.77, 97k)

4. Corbin Burnes, Orioles (8-2, 2.14, 89k)

5. Shota Imanaga, Cubs (7-1, 1.89, 78k)

6. Zack Wheeler, Phillies (8-4, 2.84, 99k)

7. Paul Skenes, Pirates (4-0, 2.29, 53k)

8. Garrett Crochet, White Sox (6-6, 3.25, 124k)

9. Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers (7-5, 3.00, 125k)

10. Tanner Houck, Red Sox (7-5, 2.14, 94k)

Did you notice – or not notice – something about the rankings?

We did. There are no Braves pitchers in the Top 10.

We would note that:

Reynaldo Lopez (5-2, 1.57, 76k) leads all of baseball in ERA.

Chris Sale (9-2, 2.98, 99k) is tied for second wins and is tied for ninth in strikeouts.

Max Fried (6-3, 3.11, 85k) had a rough first two starts but has been dominant since.

Just thought we would point that out. Maybe one or two on the Braves’ staff is worthy of a closer look.