Braves Nation: Pitcher Power Rankings has glaring omission(s)

On Thursday, mlb.com released its Pitcher Power Rankings.
We don’t generally concern ourselves with such rankings. However, there seemed to be some glaring omissions to us.
First, here is their list, compiled by a panel of mlb.com experts.
1. Ranger Suarez, Phillies (10-1, 1.75, 95k)
2. Tarik Skubal, Tigers (8-3, 2.50, 105k)
3. Luis Gil, Yankees (9-2, 2.77, 97k)
4. Corbin Burnes, Orioles (8-2, 2.14, 89k)
5. Shota Imanaga, Cubs (7-1, 1.89, 78k)
6. Zack Wheeler, Phillies (8-4, 2.84, 99k)
7. Paul Skenes, Pirates (4-0, 2.29, 53k)
8. Garrett Crochet, White Sox (6-6, 3.25, 124k)
9. Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers (7-5, 3.00, 125k)
10. Tanner Houck, Red Sox (7-5, 2.14, 94k)
Did you notice – or not notice – something about the rankings?
We did. There are no Braves pitchers in the Top 10.
We would note that:
Reynaldo Lopez (5-2, 1.57, 76k) leads all of baseball in ERA.
Chris Sale (9-2, 2.98, 99k) is tied for second wins and is tied for ninth in strikeouts.
Max Fried (6-3, 3.11, 85k) had a rough first two starts but has been dominant since.
Just thought we would point that out. Maybe one or two on the Braves’ staff is worthy of a closer look.
