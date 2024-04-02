BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson’s chief commercial officer resigns
Braves Nation: Offense has picked up where it left off

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies after Riley's three-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Dominic Leone in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

We know, we know, it’s early.

But the Braves offense appears to have picked up right where it left off last season when they set one offensive record after another.

After four games, the Braves lead Major League Baseball in batting average by a wide margin. They are hitting .333 as a team (50-for-150). The next closest team is the Brewers, who are hitting .303. Jarred Kelenic leads the Braves with a .545 average (6-for-11). Other regulars Orlando Arcia (.438), Michael Harris II (.438) and Ozzie Albies (.412) are all hitting above .400.

The Braves led baseball in batting average last season at .276.

Also of note, the Braves are tied for fourth in runs scored with 34 this season. They trail the baseball-leading Dodgers, who have scored 47 runs. Here is the caveat. The Braves have played four games. The Dodgers have played seven games. The Braves have averaged 8.5 runs per game. The Dodgers have averaged 6.7 runs per game.

Of course, the Braves led baseball in runs scored last season with 947 runs.

Stay tuned. We’ll most certainly be monitoring the Braves offense.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

