Braves Nation: First-round pick already promoted

Credit: Photo courtesy of Augusta Green Jackets

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
29 minutes ago
Hurston Waldrep is already on the move.

The Braves’ first-round draft pick last month was promoted to High-A Rome on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher was assigned to Low-A Augusta after being selected on July 9 with the No. 24 overall pick.

Waldrep only made his professional debut on Saturday. In a start against the Columbia Fireflies, he worked three innings and gave up three hits, two runs, one earned run and one walk. He struck out eight.

Now, he’s going to Rome.

The 21-year-old Waldrep pitched for the University of Florida, which made this year’s College World Series. The native of Thomasville signed for $2,997,500 afte being drafted. The slot value for the pick was $3,270,500.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

