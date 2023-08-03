BreakingNews
Braves Nation: Dansby Swanson to face former team for first time

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
25 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson is back in the Cubs lineup – just in time.

While the former Braves shortstop won’t make his return to Atlanta until September (the final week of the season), this will be the first time he’s faced his former team with a three-game series that starts Friday.

Swanson returned from the 10-day injured list with a bruised heel on July 26 – a period of time he admitted to being “stir crazy” after being out since July 5.

Swanson has come back with a bang. He has homered in each of his last three games, including two on Tuesday. He has driven in seven runs, including five in the two-homer game. He is hitting .265 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in his first season with the Cubs after seven seasons with the Braves. He is a two-time All-Star, including this season with the Cubs and last season with the Braves. He signed a seven year, $177 million deal this offseason.

The Cubs are currently third in the NL Central, 3.0 games back of the Reds and 2.5 games back in the wild card race.

In his first game against his former team, Swanson will have to face ace Max Fried, making his first start after an lengthy stint on the injured list.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

