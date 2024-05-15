Braves Nation: Chris Sale is cruising

Sale’s win total is good for a tie for second in all of Major League Baseball. The list is as follows:

Ranger Suarez, Phillies, 7-0

Chris Sale, Braves, 6-1

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers, 6-1

Seth Lugo, Royals, 6-1

Sale also dropped his ERA to 2.54. That’s good for 17th in the major leagues and ninth in the National League. In the majors, the Cubs’ Shota Imanaga, who the Braves beat in his start Monday, leads at 0.96 and Sale’s Braves teammate Reynaldo Lopez is second at 1.34.

Against the Cubs, Sale cruised through seven innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out nine without a walk. Sale now has 61 strikeouts on the season, good for a tie for seventh in the majors.

It has been well-documented that injuries limited Sale to a total of 151 innings with the Red Sox from 2020-23. This season, in his eight starts, he is already up to 49.2 innings.

“I’m obviously happy with where we’ve been and where we are, but we have a long way to go,” Sale said. “I’m appreciative of where we are, but it’s nothing to hang your hat on quite yet.”