Braves Nation: A complete list of records and accomplishments

Here is a list of records and accomplishments of the Braves during their historic 2023 season.

Division titles and record

*The Braves’ six straight division titles is the longest active run in the majors. Since 2018 when the streak began, just two teams in baseball have more wins. No team in baseball has won more division titles than the Braves’ 23 since MLB instituted divisional play in 1969.

*The Braves’ 104 wins this season tied for the second most in franchise history.

Brian Snitker

*He managed the 1,000th game of his career on April 6.

*He moved into third place in franchise history this season in wins by a manager. His 646 wins trail just Bobby Cox (2,149) and Frank Selee (1,004).

Awards

*Eight players were selected to the All-Star Game (Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider), tying the single-season record for an NL team.

*Six different players were named NL Player of the Week (Murphy, Michel Harris II, Acuña, Riley, Olson and Eddie Rosario), tying a major league record. Atlanta’s seven total selections this season (Olson won twice) also tied a major league mark.

Acuña was NL Player of the Month in April, June and September/Octover, the only NL player to win multiple times this season.

Single-season major league records

*Tied the major league record for the most home runs (307) in a single season in history

*Most home runs in the first inning (47)

*Most 35-homer players on a team in a single season (4 – Acuña, Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Riley)

*Tied the most 90-RBI players on a team in a single season (5 – Acuña, Olson, Ozuna, Riley, Albies)

*Tied the most 40-homer players on a team in a single season (3 - Olson, Acuña, Ozuna)

*Tied the most 40-homer/100 RBI players on a team in a single season (3 - Olson, Acuña, Ozuna)

*First team in history to slug .500 for a full 162-game season.

*Had 24 home runs on the season over 450 feet, most by any team in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Modern-era franchise records (since 1900)

*Set franchise records in runs (947), home runs (307), RBI (916), slugging percentage (.501), OPS (.845), total bases (2,803) and runs per game (5.9)

*First-inning runs (144)

*Most players with at least 10 homers in a single season (10 – Acuña, Albies, Arcia, Travis d’Arnaud, Harris, Murphy, Olson, Ozuna, Riley, Rosario)

Team offense

*Lead MLB in wins (104), batting average (.276), on-base percentage (.344), slugging (.501), OPS (.845), runs (947), hits (1,543), home runs (307), extra-base hits (623) & total bases (2803). Atlanta’s +231 run differential is the largest in baseball.

Team notes

*Six different players tied or set career highs in home runs (Murphy - 21, Olson - 54, Albies - 33, Arcia - 17, Ozuna - 40, Acuña - 41)

*Lead the majors in balls hit over 110 mph with 219, 113 more than any other team in baseball.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

*Is the only player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season.

*Leads in the majors in hits (217), runs (149), on-base percentage (.416), total bases (383) and steals (73), and he leads the National League in OPS (1.012).

*He is one of just seven players in history to collect at least 200 hits, 100 RBI, 145 runs scored and 40 homers in a season, and the first to do so since Joe DiMaggio in 1937. The other six players in baseball history to have such a season - DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Chuck Klein, Hack Wilson and Babe Ruth - are all enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

*His 149 runs are the most in modern-era franchise history.

*His 73 steals are the most in modern-era franchise history.

Matt Olson

*Set the single-season franchise record for homers (54) and RBI (137).

*Is the first Braves player to lead the majors in homers and RBI in a season since Hank Aaron in 1957.

Austin Riley

*Hit 13 home runs in the first inning, most by a player in franchise history. His 37 homers led all third basemen in baseball.

Ozzie Albies

*Set career highs in home runs and RBI, and is one of just seven second basemen in baseball history with multiple 30/100 seasons.

Team pitching

*Led the National League in strikeouts (1,516)

*The Braves’ 52 saves and 102 holds both ranked second in the NL. Seven different Braves (Nick Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Brad Hand, Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Michael Tonkin and Kirby Yates) collected a save this season.

*The Braves are 83-9 this season when holding a lead after six innings.

*The Braves’ starters went 66-36 (.647) on the season, the best record for a starting staff in the majors.

Spencer Strider

*Set a new franchise record for strikeouts (281)

*Led the majors in wins (20) and strikeouts (281)

*Is the eighth Brave in the Atlanta era to reach 20 wins.

*Combined with Kyle Wright last year, the duo is the first Braves pairing to win 20 games in back-to-back years since Denny Neagle and Tom Glavine in 1996 and ‘97.

