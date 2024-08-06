Braves’ Michael Harris II to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Toward the end of July, Harris was asked about that Aug. 14 return date and whether it seemed like a possibility.

“I think it lines up perfectly,” Harris said of that timeline. “Just be able to get all my stuff in and be able to get some rehab games in, it would be two months. Yeah, just getting the proper care of training back to doing baseball stuff and getting back in games. I feel like that’s a good timeline.”

The Braves have endured a ton of injuries this season, but getting Harris back is a nice start to inching closer to full strength. Ozzie Albies (fractured wrist) could return in early September.

Harris has been out since the middle of June after suffering a hamstring strain during the series against the Rays. Since then, Jarred Kelenic has played center field.

When Harris returns, Atlanta will once again have its everyday center fielder, which should make its outfield deeper. And Harris is one more bat that can try to help the Braves get going. They’ve received little production from their outfielders since Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL.

At this point, all signs point to Harris returning soon to help Atlanta get rolling in these final two months.