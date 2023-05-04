Braves’ Michael Harris II leaves game after ‘jamming his right knee’

Harris didn’t receive any imaging on Wednesday night.

Harris held his right knee while sitting on the ground. Snitker and assistant athletic trainer Nick Flynn went out to check on Harris, who eventually walked off under his own power.

The level of concern in that moment?

“My level of concern is very high, just because I lived through something like that, so I know what it can be like,” Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a similar injury in 2018, said through interpreter Franco García. “I feared the worst, but hopefully it will be OK.”

Earlier this season, Harris suffered a lower back strain and spent three weeks on the injured list. He returned on April 28 in New York.

He had started finding his groove, too. In Tuesday’s win, he doubled. In Wednesday’s second inning, he blasted a two-run shot for his first homer of the season.

Sam Hilliard replaced Harris in center field.