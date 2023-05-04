Braves’ Michael Harris II leaves game after ‘jamming his right knee’

MIAMI – The Braves were up, 13-4, over the Marlins Wednesday night, but it did not feel like it.
Earlier, Kyle Wright exited the game early.
And then in the top of the sixth, center fielder Michael Harris II departed the game after appearing to injure his right knee after running out a groundout to end the inning. Harris ran through first base hard, touched the bag with his left foot, then stumbled. He tumbled over and his leg hit the ground awkwardly.
The Braves said Harris was removed “as a precaution after jamming his right knee.” After the Braves beat the Marlins, 14-6, manager Brian Snitker said Harris won’t go on the injured list. But he’ll probably be out of the lineup on Thursday.
“He landed wrong on it,” Snitker said. “We’ll just check him out in the morning.”
Harris didn’t receive any imaging on Wednesday night.
Harris held his right knee while sitting on the ground. Snitker and assistant athletic trainer Nick Flynn went out to check on Harris, who eventually walked off under his own power.
The level of concern in that moment?
“My level of concern is very high, just because I lived through something like that, so I know what it can be like,” Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a similar injury in 2018, said through interpreter Franco García. “I feared the worst, but hopefully it will be OK.”
Earlier this season, Harris suffered a lower back strain and spent three weeks on the injured list. He returned on April 28 in New York.
He had started finding his groove, too. In Tuesday’s win, he doubled. In Wednesday’s second inning, he blasted a two-run shot for his first homer of the season.
Sam Hilliard replaced Harris in center field.
Braves 14, Marlins 6
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com