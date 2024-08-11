Braves’ Michael Harris II has 411-foot homer, 3 hits with Gwinnett Stripers

Michael Harris II might be back with the Braves soon.
On an injury rehab with Gwinnett, the center fielder homered and had three hits for the Stripers, but the Memphis Redbirds used a six-run fifth inning to secure an 8-2 win on Saturday night in Triple-A baseball in Memphis.
Harris has been out since the middle of June after suffering a hamstring strain during a series against the Rays.
Harris belted a 411-foot solo home run to center to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Memphis quickly answered against Hurston Waldrep in the bottom of the third as Jordan Walker tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luken Baker.
Harris went 3-for-4 and had three of Gwinnett’s six hits.
Waldrep went four innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and three walks. He struck out three.
The Stripers are 18-20.
