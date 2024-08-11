Braves’ Michael Harris II has 411-foot homer, 3 hits with Gwinnett Stripers

Michael Harris II might be back with the Braves soon.

On an injury rehab with Gwinnett, the center fielder homered and had three hits for the Stripers, but the Memphis Redbirds used a six-run fifth inning to secure an 8-2 win on Saturday night in Triple-A baseball in Memphis.

Harris has been out since the middle of June after suffering a hamstring strain during a series against the Rays.