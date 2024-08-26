Braves’ Michael Harris II feels ‘a lot better’ a day after getting hit on hand by a pitch

Is it realistic to believe Harris could play in a few days?

“Yeah, I feel like that’s realistic,” Harris said. “But I guess we’ll really know when the body fully heals. I just gotta listen to my body. I can say whatever, but if the body’s not feeling it, then I can’t go.”

Harris on Sunday was hit in the left hand by Nationals starter DJ Herz’s 93-mph fastball in the first inning. He ran toward first as he tried to shake off the pain. Harris stayed in the game until exiting in the fifth.

The tests revealed no fracture. Harris is day-to-day. Snitker said the Braves will put Harris back into the lineup once he can swing a bat without any pain or discomfort.

The results probably pleasantly surprised Braves fans, who have become accustomed to dealing with bad news during this weird season. The outcome of the testing, though, did not surprise Harris.

“No, because I was able to stay in and still throw, still grip the bat, swing it,” Harris said. “It was just precaution and making sure there was nothing more to it that I didn’t know about.”

The Braves can breathe a sigh of relief. A week before Harris was hit in the hand, Austin Riley suffered a fracture in his right hand after being hit by a pitch in Anaheim. Riley could be out for the remainder of the regular season.

Thus, Snitker eagerly awaited Harris’ test results on Sunday evening.

“Yeah, you’re always worried with the hands,” Snitker said Monday. “With all those bones, when they get hit in the hands, man, you always kind of expect the worst, really. It’s like Austin: They had the X-rays and didn’t show anything, but then you do the CT (scan) and all that kind of stuff. So, until that comes back clean, you’re really not satisfied with anything until then.”

Monday marked the first time Merrifield manned the leadoff spot for Atlanta – though he’s hit there more than any other spot in his career. Entering the series in Minnesota, he’d hit at the top of the order 737 games, with a career .283/.326/.422 slash line in that spot. He started three games in the leadoff spot for the Phillies.

“I like leading off,” Merrifield said Monday. “Something I’ve done most of my career – most of my life, really. So, I like it. Nothing like digging in a fresh batter’s box.”

Harris – who just missed a couple months with a hamstring strain – felt a lot of relief knowing he didn’t fracture his hand.

“Yeah, it was huge,” he said. “Basically just coming back from (being) off two months, it would’ve been a huge blow to me – mentally, I guess – having to go back down after we’ve had some big ones happen over the past week.”