Braves’ Fried wins first Gold Glove award

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and center fielder Ronald Acuna were also among the finalists at their positions. Neither has won a Gold Glove.

Chicago’s Javier Baez won the shortstop honor over Swanson and Miami’s Miguel Rojas. Swanson had a superb defensive season, leading shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved, turning 39 double plays and posted a .991 fielding percentage. He’ll likely be in the Gold Glove conversation for years to come.

Acuna, who made 30 starts in center field across 46 games, was beaten out by the Padres' Trent Grisham. The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was the other finalist. Grisham led the trio in fWAR and runs saved.

Swanson was trying to become the Braves' first Gold Glove shortstop since Andrelton Simmons in 2013-14. Ender Inciarte and Nick Markakis are the franchise’s most recent Gold Glove outfielders (2018).

The Braves had one Gold Glove winner this season after having none in 2019. They had a franchise-record three in 2018.