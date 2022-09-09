ajc logo
Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A breakdown of where things stand on Sept. 9 as the Braves try for their fifth straight National League East division title.

Standings

Mets: 87-51

Braves: 86-51 -.5

As it currently stands

*The Braves hold a 11-game lead in the National League for the first wild card.

*The Phillies hold a 2.5-game lead over the Brewers (73-65) for the final wild card.

*The Dodgers (94-42) are the No. 1 seed and all but locked into that spot. The Dodgers and No. 2 Mets would receive byes.

*The No. 4 Braves would host the No. 5 Padres (76-52) and the No. 3 Cardinals (81-57) would host the No. 6 Phillies (75-62) for all games in the best-of-three wild card round starting Oct. 7.

*The Braves/Padres winner would play the Dodgers and the Cardinals/Phillies winner would play the Mets in a best-of-five divisional round starting Oct. 11.

Remaining schedule

Braves: Sept. 9-11 at Mariners, Sept. 10-14 at Giants, Sept. 16-18 vs. Phillies, Sept. 19-21 vs. Nationals, Sept. 22-25 at Phillies, Sept. 26-28 at Nationals, Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs. Mets, Oct. 3-5 at Marlins

Mets: Sept. 9-11 at Marlins, Sept. 10-14 vs. Cubs, Sept. 15-18 vs. Pirates, Sept. 19-21 vs. Brewers, Sept. 23-25 at A’s, Sept. 27-28 vs. Marlins, Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Braves, Oct. 3-5 vs. Nationals

