Braves’ Marcell Ozuna remains second in all-star voting at DH

Braves’ designated hitter Marcell Ozuna remains in second place at the position in the National League in the latest results of fan balloting released on Monday.

Ozuna has received 940,851 votes. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is the clear leader at with 1,773,404 votes.

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge (2,375,199 votes) leads all American League players and the Phillies’ Bryce Harper (2,037,523 votes) leads all National League players.