Braves’ Marcell Ozuna remains second in all-star voting at DH

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna runs to first base after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

Braves’ designated hitter Marcell Ozuna remains in second place at the position in the National League in the latest results of fan balloting released on Monday.

Ozuna has received 940,851 votes. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is the clear leader at with 1,773,404 votes.

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge (2,375,199 votes) leads all American League players and the Phillies’ Bryce Harper (2,037,523 votes) leads all National League players.

Here’s how the Braves stand:

Catchers: Sean Murphy is fourth (261,526). The Brewers’ William Contreras (1,473,348) is the leader.

First base: Matt Olson is third (309,079). The Phillies’ Bryce Harper (2,037,523) is the leader.

Second base: Ozzie Albies is fourth (458,788). The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte (1,183,331) is the leader.

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia is fifth (290,712). The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (1,680,658) is the leader.

Third base: Austin Riley is fifth (331,418). The Phillies’ Alex Bohm (1,960,231) is the leader.

Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna is second (940,851). The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (1,773,404) is the leader.

Outfield: Michael Harris II is 12th (317,594), Jarred Kelenic is 15th (303,575) and Adam Duvall is 17th (278,662). The leaders are the Padres’ Jurickson Profar (1,646,276), the Brewers’ Christian Yelich (1,506,639) and the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández (1,413,877).

Fan voting expires on Thursday at noon. The ballot is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App.

The MLB Network will announce finalists on Thursday

ESPN will unveil starters July 3rd and full rosters will be unveiled on July 7th.

