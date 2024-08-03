Braves manager Brian Snitker praises Spencer Schwellenbach

Atlanta Braves

The Braves rallied with three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Marlins 5-3 Friday night at Truist Park.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was impressed by starter Spencer Schwellenbach and the team’s composure throughout the ballgame.

Here’s some of Snitker’s postgame thoughts:

Question: How much does a win like this keep the momentum going for the team?

Snitker: “It’s a big win, especially late like that. It’s good to fight back and have an emotional win like that.”

Question: How impressive was it that Schwellenbach did not issue any walks?

Snitker: I looked into his July stats the other day and he had one walk in the entire month in 28 innings. That’s so impressive.”

Question: Is the team just loose when it is winning or are the players always loose like Friday?

Snitker: “The team is always having fun in the dugout. I’ve always admired that for as long as I’ve been here. They love doing the work ... they really like it when the umpire says, ‘play ball’, through the good, bad, ugly whatever it is.”

