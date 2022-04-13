Braves manage only three hits, suffer series loss to Nationals

The Braves finally started to break through in the middle innings as Gray allowed four base runners, walking three and hitting outfielder Adam Duvall with a pitch. Designated hitter Alex Dickerson advanced to second base on a walk in the bottom of the fifth -- the Braves’ first runner in scoring position of the afternoon -- but Gray ended the threat by striking out his last batter of the day, catcher Manny Piña.

The Nationals’ bullpen couldn’t keep the Braves’ offense quiet for long once Gray left the game. Riley opened the Braves’ scoring in the bottom of the sixth, blasting a slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan over the right field fence for his second home run of the season. But the unit settled down in the seventh and eighth innings as relievers Sean Doolittle and Steve Cishek recorded spotless innings, and closer Tanner Rainey finished the Braves off in the ninth.

Aside from Riley, who added another hit in the ninth inning, the stars of Tuesday night’s 16-run outing fizzled in the finale. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna followed up his two-homer night with an 0-for-4 performance, and Piña didn’t reach base as he played in the spot of catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Next up, the Braves will travel to southern California to take on two NL West opponents, the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Righthander Charlie Morton is set to take the mound in Thursday’s night game against San Diego’s Joe Musgrove.