Braves make latest round of cuts from big-league camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves on Monday made their latest round of cuts from major-league spring training.

Atlanta optioned right-hander Ian Anderson, right-hander Darius Vines, left-hander Dylan Dodd, right-hander Daysbel Hernandez and right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves also reassigned catcher Tyler Tolve, left-hander Ben Bowden and right-hander Tommy Doyle to minor-league camp.

There were no surprises among this bunch. The Braves have 50 players in big-league camp. They will trim this to 26 by the end of their time here.

Anderson, who underwent Tommy John surgery last spring, isn’t pitching in games this spring. He’s expected to be ready to begin a rehab assignment at some point in June.

In two spring outings, Vines pitched five scoreless innings, with four strikeouts. This was encouraging, but he seemed on the outside looking in when it came to the battle for the fifth spot in the starting rotation.

You can say the same for Dodd, who tossed two scoreless innings in his lone start in a spring game.

Dodd, Vines and Winans will all be rotation depth for Atlanta. The Braves will likely use all of them this year – if they’re healthy. It takes a village to get through an entire big-league season.

Hernandez, who made the postseason roster last October, allowed one run over three innings across three appearances in big-league spring training games.

Anderson, Dodd, Hernandez, Vines and Winans were “optioned” because they’re on the 40-man roster. Tolve, Bowden and Doyle were “reassigned” because they were in camp as non-roster invitees and, thus, are already minor leaguers.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

