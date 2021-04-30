Braves make five roster moves in advance of weekend series

The Braves made a series of five roster moves Friday, including the reinstatement of relief pitcher Sean Newcomb from the injured list and the promotion of reliever Edgar Santana from the alternate training site.
The Braves also optioned pitcher Bryse Wilson and infielder Johan Camargo to the alternate site and transferred pitcher Mike Soroka to the 60-day injured list.
Soroka’s return from last year’s Achilles tendon surgery has been stalled by right shoulder inflammation. His move to the 60-day injured list was procedural, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. The time Soroka has spent on the 10-day injured list since the start of the season will count toward his required time on the 60-day IL. It had become clear recently he wouldn’t be activated before June, at the earliest.
The Braves acquired Santana, a 29-year-old right-hander, from the Pirates for cash April 9. He last appeared in a major-league game in 2018.
He pitched in 69 games out of the Pittsburgh bullpen in 2018, compiling a 3.26 ERA. He underwent “Tommy John” elbow surgery following that season, sidelining him for all of 2019. He was suspended for last year’s shortened season because of a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance (Boldenone).
Wilson was sent to the alternate training site at Gwinnett after a shaky start against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits in three innings. In three starts this season, he is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA, having given up 10 runs and 18 hits in 12 innings. Opponents are hitting .367 against him.
Camargo is hitless in 11 at-bats with the Braves this season.
Newcomb, a left-hander, was pitching well before going on the IL. He has a 1.69 ERA in five appearances, allowing two hits and striking out 12 in 5-1/3 innings.
The Braves open a three-game weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday night, the start of a six-game trip that also includes three games against the Washington Nationals next week.
Max Fried is expected to return to the Braves’ starting rotation in Washington after being sidelined since April 13 with a hamstring injury.
More to come on this story.