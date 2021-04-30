Braves make five roster moves in advance of weekend series

Wilson was sent to the alternate training site at Gwinnett after a shaky start against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits in three innings. In three starts this season, he is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA, having given up 10 runs and 18 hits in 12 innings. Opponents are hitting .367 against him.

Camargo is hitless in 11 at-bats with the Braves this season.

Newcomb, a left-hander, was pitching well before going on the IL. He has a 1.69 ERA in five appearances, allowing two hits and striking out 12 in 5-1/3 innings.

The Braves open a three-game weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday night, the start of a six-game trip that also includes three games against the Washington Nationals next week.

Max Fried is expected to return to the Braves’ starting rotation in Washington after being sidelined since April 13 with a hamstring injury.

