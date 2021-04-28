Sean Newcomb expected to rejoin Braves for upcoming road trip

Left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb is expected to rejoin the Braves this weekend, manager Brian Snitker said. Newcomb hasn’t pitched since April 16 and has been on the injured list for an unidentified reason. The southpaw has cleared protocols and threw at the alternate training site Tuesday, according to Snitker.
“He should be ready to go by the first game of the road trip,” Snitker said. The Braves open a three-game series Friday in Dunedin, Florida, against the Blue Jays before facing the Nationals for three games in Washington.
Newcomb’s return will be a boost for the team’s up-and-down bullpen. A converted starter, Newcomb has looked at home as a reliever again. He’s struck out 12 against four walks in 5-1/3 innings (five appearances). Before his absence, Snitker indicated Newcomb would continue seeing more opportunities in high-leverage situations.
Notes from Wednesday:
- Starter Mike Soroka, whose comeback from a torn Achilles was delayed by throwing shoulder inflammation, has started playing catch and is essentially starting from square one. There’s no timetable for his return. It’s been a difficult calendar year for Soroka, who when healthy is one of the premier young pitchers in the game.
“He’s been off long enough where he’ll have to start over, I think,” Snitker said. “We just have to be patient with him. (He’s) been through a lot. And you know what, when he gets here, it’ll be great.”
- In more positive injury news, reliever Chris Martin will pitch in simulated games at the alternate site during the Braves’ upcoming road trip, so he’s nearing his return. Starter Max Fried will throw a live batting practice Thursday and “feels great,” Snitker said.
“Everything is headed in the right direction,” Snitker said. “You just have to check boxes, day afters, but I feel really good that things are going in the right direction right now (with both pitchers).”