Sean Newcomb expected to rejoin Braves for upcoming road trip

“He’s been off long enough where he’ll have to start over, I think,” Snitker said. “We just have to be patient with him. (He’s) been through a lot. And you know what, when he gets here, it’ll be great.”

- In more positive injury news, reliever Chris Martin will pitch in simulated games at the alternate site during the Braves’ upcoming road trip, so he’s nearing his return. Starter Max Fried will throw a live batting practice Thursday and “feels great,” Snitker said.

“Everything is headed in the right direction,” Snitker said. “You just have to check boxes, day afters, but I feel really good that things are going in the right direction right now (with both pitchers).”