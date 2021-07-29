Braves lose to Mets on close play at plate, again fail to reach .500

3. Max Fried pitched well for the Braves, allowing two runs on five hits across seven innings with nine strikeouts. But the two runs were enough to beat him.

“I felt a lot better tonight than my last start,” Fried said. “I felt it’s on the right track, but at the end of the day we needed one-run baseball and I was unable to do that.”

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: AP Credit: AP

In the third inning, the Mets collected four hits and a walk against Fried but mustered only one run from all of that. In the seventh inning, with the game tied 1-1, former Braves prospect Brandon Drury hit a two-out pinch-hit home run off a Fried curveball to give the Mets the 2-1 lead that held up. It was Drury’s fourth homer of the season, his third against the Braves. The Braves traded him to Arizona in 2013 as one of five players in a deal for Justin Upton and Chris Johnson.

“I felt like I made a good pitch (to Drury), maybe the wrong sequence,” Fried said.

4. Riley’s 20th home run of the season – and third in two nights – tied the game 1-1 in the sixth inning. The 418-foot shot to center field was Riley’s seventh homer in 66 career at-bats at the Mets’ Citi Field.

5. The Braves have split the first four games of the series against the NL East-leading Mets, who again are five games ahead of Atlanta in the division. The fifth and final game of the series will be played at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

“We’ll come out and try to win a series. That’s what we came in here to do,” Snitker said. He added: “This isn’t going to define our season, this series. We want to win this series, obviously. If we don’t, there’s still a lot of baseball to play that we can do a lot of really good things.”

Mets 2, Braves 1 (box score)

Quotable

“That was like a playoff game, really.” – Braves manager Brian Snitker

By the numbers

16-19: The Braves’ record in one-run games this season, compared to 62-34 in such games across the three previous seasons.

1-for-10: Braves hitters with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s game

Next up

In Thursday’s series finale, left-hander Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.40 ERA) will start for the Braves and right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.43) for the Mets.