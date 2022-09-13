Braves lose third straight as they drop series opener in San Francisco

To start the inning, the Braves loaded the bases on a double, a walk and a single. Then Dansby Swanson, who is as clutch as they come, laced a two-run single. (The second runner would have been out by a mile if the catcher caught a good throw from center field). Austin Riley then grounded into a double play.

The Giants brought in lefty Scott Alexander to face Olson, who couldn’t come through to bring in the tying run.

In the ninth, William Contreras grounded out with the tying run on second base.

2. Other than Sunday’s incredible ninth inning, the Braves’ offense has been trying to fight through a funk for a few days. Giants starter Alex Cobb, on the other hand, has been pitching really well.

The two ingredients mixed, resulting in Monday’s game.

Cobb threw 6 ⅔ shutout innings versus the Braves, who struck out seven times and did not walk once against him. Atlanta collected six hits against Cobb but could not capitalize on them.

On Saturday, Seattle’s George Kirby held the Braves to a run over six innings. In Sunday’s game, Marco Gonzales did the same.

Then Cobb spun a gem versus the club that might sport the best offense in the game – when it is hot.

3. A game like this might be further evidence of Spencer Strider’s excellence this season.

He did not appear to be at his best but kept the Braves in the game. He had a couple rough patches but pitched through them.

Strider allowed three runs – only two were earned. He gave up nine hits and walked a batter, so his line could have been much worse.

In the second inning, Strider had an uncharacteristic stretch as San Francisco collected four consecutive hits off him. The Giants scored on a pair of singles – one from Willie Calhoun, the other from Luis Gonzalez.

One of the run-scoring singles went past a diving Vaughn Grissom, who hesitated when it was hit – perhaps because the umpire was in his way.

4. The Braves made one error and one blunder that proved costly.

In the seventh inning, with a man on first, Michael Harris singled into the outfield. Olson ran to second but never appeared headed toward third. Harris looked up after rounding first but didn’t stop – he kept going. The Giants eventually caught him in a rundown for the second out of the inning, which killed a potential rally.

In the fifth inning, Grissom went to his left and made a diving stop. He popped up but spiked the throw to Olson, who might have snagged it on another day. It was a tough play for both parties but one the Braves have made a lot this season. A run scored to give the Giants a three-run lead.

5. As the Braves got underway here, the Cubs were polishing off a series-opening victory over the Mets.

Facing the Giants, who will not make the postseason, the Braves had an opportunity to gain ground. They couldn’t do anything with it.

Atlanta has time – 21 games to be exact – but losses like this hurt. The Braves remain 1 ½ games behind the Mets.

Giants 3, Braves 2 (box score)

Stat to know

3, 14 and 12 – In two prior starts against the Braves in his career, Cobb allowed three earned runs in 14 innings, with 12 strikeouts.

Up next

Right-hander Kyle Wright will start for the Braves on Tuesday versus the Giants, who will start right-hander Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 p.m. ET.