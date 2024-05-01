Braves lose back-to-back games for first time this season

Atlanta lost to Seattle, 3-2, in another hard-fought game with the Mariners – don’t they all seem to be like this? And for the first time in weeks, the Braves lost a series.

Five observations:

1. On Monday, the Braves faced one stud starter in Bryce Miller. On Tuesday, they faced another in Luis Castillo.

Thus far, the Braves have scored one run in 14 innings against Seattle’s starting pitching.

They have struck out 17 times. They have collected only five hits.

Yes, Seattle’s starting pitching is elite. But the Braves are perhaps baseball’s best offense when they are clicking.

Right now, the Braves aren’t themselves. They’re having a tougher time scoring.

Their best chance against Castillo came in the fourth inning, when Matt Olson walked and Marcell Ozuna singled. With Atlanta down two runs, Orlando Arcia struck out and Michael Harris II grounded out to end the inning.

The Braves scored two in the eighth, but went down in order in the ninth. Jarred Kelenic, the former Mariner, made the final out.

2. How big of a spot did these two teams encounter in the eighth inning?

Important enough that Mariners manager Scott Servais brought in closer Andres Muñoz with one out. Due up: Austin Riley and Olson.

With two men on, Riley hit a dribbler that Muñoz fielded before an errant throw to first allowed a run to score. After that, the Mariners intentionally walked Olson to get to Ozuna, who has been among baseball’s best hitters to this point.

Ozuna struck out. Arcia grounded out – though he almost beat the throw to first base.

Inning over.

The Braves still trailed by a run.

After seven innings, the Braves faced a difficult task: Down three runs, they had six outs with which to play against the Mariners’ bullpen, which entered with the best bullpen ERA in baseball, at 2.42.

And the Braves nearly pulled it off.

3. Prior to Tuesday, Reynaldo López went at least six innings in all four of his starts, and allowed one or no runs in those.

This was unsustainable.

While López didn’t match his previous outings, he kept his team in the game versus the Mariners. He held Seattle to three runs over five innings. The problem: His offense didn’t back him, which made his mistakes extra costly.

In the third inning, Jorge Polanco launched a two-run shot to right field off López. In the fourth, the Mariners added another run on Dylan Moore’s double to left field.

Sometimes, a pitcher executes his pitch and must tip his cap. This didn’t appear to be the case on this night.

López threw a changeup down the middle to Polanco. He left a fastball over the middle against Luke Raley, who singled to set up Moore. López hung a slider to Moore, and it stayed toward the middle of the plate.

The damage could’ve been worse: In that fourth inning, Julio Rodriguez also saw a middle-middle fastball, but grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Still, López deserves credit. He battled. He limited the damage.

Most importantly, he gave Atlanta a chance to win.

4. On April 11, the Braves lost an ugly game to the Mets at Truist Park. With it, they dropped the series against New York.

This began quite the roll.

Starting on April 12 in Miami, the Braves won five straight series. They went 12-3 over that span – one loss to the Marlins, one to the Rangers, one to Cleveland.

5. Tuesday’s loss also means the Braves missed out on a franchise record: With a win, the Braves would’ve had 20 victories before May for the first time in their history.

But 19-9 is still really good.

The team has won 19 games prior to May just one other time: In April 1997, the Braves went 19-6.

A year ago, the Braves were 18-9 by May, then won a MLB-best 104 games.

Stat to know

1 - The Braves on Monday and Tuesday suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. They were the last team in baseball without consecutive losses.

Up next

Chris Sale will lead the Braves into Wednesday’s series finale, which begins at 3:40 p.m. Seattle will start right-hander Emerson Hancock.