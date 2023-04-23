Braves lose another lead, get swept by Astros

Then the Braves’ bullpen unraveled.

Fried held Houston, the team he closed out in the 2021 World Series, scoreless over 6-2/3 innings, and departed with a two-run lead. The Braves needed seven more outs.

They went to Nick Anderson, who entered with runners on first and second before ending the inning with a strikeout. Anderson ran back out for the eighth, and recorded two outs. He also loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, which is why the Braves summoned Minter.

On Friday, Alvarez hammered a go-ahead, two-run homer off Minter. The Braves’ reliable lefty received a rematch. But Alvarez laced a cutter away – a similar pitch to the one he homered on two days before, though this was a bit lower – and knotted the score.

The Braves sent Minter out for the top of the ninth, and he allowed a leadoff single before issuing a one-out walk. Julks tied the game with his single, forcing the Braves to go to left-hander Danny Young. He hit a batter then served up a two-run single that gave Houston a three-run lead.

Ballgame.

Or not.

The Braves, who almost always make it interesting, put the first two men on base versus Bryan Abreu in the bottom of the ninth. It looked like they had something cooking, but Eddie Rosario hit into a double play before Sam Hilliard struck out to end the game.

The teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Kevin Pillar – a veteran on his seventh different team – launched his first home run of the season. To that point, Javier had dominated the Braves, who might have found themselves in a hole if not for Fried’s terrific performance.

This was a blow, as it seemed the Braves were four outs away from a victory.

The Braves scored two runs during Javier’s six innings on the mound. Based on how Javier and Fried were pitching, this was a nice output. At one point, Javier had struck out seven straight Braves. He struck out 10 batters. He only allowed three hits while walking two batters, but the Braves made the most of those opportunities.

One hit was Pillar’s homer. Another was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s double. After a one-out walk, Acuña eventually scored when Matt Olson’s slide into second base on a would-be double play forced an errant throw that went over the first baseman’s head, allowing Acuña to go home.

Eventually, the Braves watched their two-run lead evaporate, then turn into a three-run deficit.