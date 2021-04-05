Braves offense will try to get going in D.C.

Lead-off man Ronald Acuna was 2-for-12 with five strikeouts. He didn’t have a hit in the final two games. Ozzie Albies went 0-for-12. National League MVP Freddie Freeman was 0-for-9 with three walks. Marcell Ozuna was 1-for-11. So the mightiest bats in one of baseball’s best lineups produced three total hits in three games.

Give the Phillies’ pitching credit. It was excellent, from Aaron Nola to Zack Wheeler to Zach Eflin to a bullpen that appears markedly improved. The Phillies should feel optimistic after their opening series. The Braves shouldn’t, and don’t, feel too bummed.