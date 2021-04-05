Braves offense will try to get going in D.C.

One of many reasons not to be worried about the Braves’ 0-3 start: the strength of the lineup was nowhere to be found in Philadelphia. And that is likely to change.
Lead-off man Ronald Acuna was 2-for-12 with five strikeouts. He didn’t have a hit in the final two games. Ozzie Albies went 0-for-12. National League MVP Freddie Freeman was 0-for-9 with three walks. Marcell Ozuna was 1-for-11. So the mightiest bats in one of baseball’s best lineups produced three total hits in three games.
Give the Phillies’ pitching credit. It was excellent, from Aaron Nola to Zack Wheeler to Zach Eflin to a bullpen that appears markedly improved. The Phillies should feel optimistic after their opening series. The Braves shouldn’t, and don’t, feel too bummed.
“It’s three games in April,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday’s loss. “They’re going to hit.”
If the players stay healthy, Snitker is right. Their track records say the hitting will come. The task won’t get easier in Washington, however. The Nationals, who will be playing their first game after COVID issues delayed the start of their season, will likely pitch Max Scherzer in the series opener Tuesday. Monday’s planned opener, as was the Nationals’ three-game season-opening series against the Mets, was postponed due to issues with the coronavirus.
