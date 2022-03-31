Braves left-hander Kyle Muller believes he’s made a strong impression

Before this, Muller had pitched in two games (one start). He had allowed two earned runs over 4 2/3 total innings. This seemed to set him up with a good chance to break camp with the team.

He didn’t receive good results Thursday, but didn’t seem discouraged.

“There’s definitely work to do,” Muller said, “but I think I’ve made a pretty strong impression.”

Max Fried reacts to opening-day nod

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Wednesday named Max Fried the club’s opening-day starting pitcher.

“Obviously it’s exciting, but it’s just the first game,” Fried said on Thursday. “Could’ve very easily been Charlie (Morton) and would’ve been just as excited. I think we’re all just ready to get started and get the 162 going.”

Since 2017, Fried has pitched in 95 games, with 78 starts, for the Braves. He’s posted a 3.34 ERA.

Rough day for Sean Newcomb

Sean Newcomb is out of minor-league options, and those players tend to receive every opportunity imaginable to break camp with the team.

Newcomb on Thursday allowed one run on one hit in 1-2/3 while walking four batters. He struck out three.

Newcomb has struggled to establish himself with the Braves. He pitched to a 4.73 ERA over 32-1/3 innings last season. That came after allowing 17 earned runs in 13-2/3 innings in a condensed 2020 season.

Eddie Rosario scratched from the lineup

The Braves scratched Eddie Rosario from Thursday’s lineup because of a sore foot. The team called it a “precaution.”

He was scheduled to bat leadoff and play right field. Instead, Orlando Arcia led off, and Alex Dickerson played in right.

Guillermo Heredia, who was hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday, was not in Thursday’s lineup.

Braves release Brock Holt

The Braves had veteran infielder Brock Holt in camp until Thursday, when they granted him his release.

The Braves told Holt he would not be making the roster, which is why he requested his release. The Braves allowed it, and Holt now will be able to try and catch on with another team as the regular season nears.

This would appear to strengthen veteran infielder Phil Gosselin’s chances of breaking camp with the club. The Braves also have infielder Pat Valaika in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Rule changes for the 2022 season

MLB and the union announced a few rule changes for the 2022 season.

Here are the main ones that will apply to the Braves: