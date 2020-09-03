Braves’ Labor Day game will be shown only on YouTube

Fans can access the game free on MLB’s YouTube channel (YouTube.com/MLB) via any Internet-connected device. Or YouTube TV paying subscribers can watch it on a dedicated “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube” channel via the streaming service’s app.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be on Fox Sports Southeast, instead will be the first of four MLB games to air on YouTube this month. The others are the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the Detroit Tigers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, the Kansas City Royals vs. the Brewers at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 and the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Minnesota Twins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.