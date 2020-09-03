Braves’ Labor Day game will be shown only on YouTube

If you want to watch the Braves’ game against the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon — Labor Day — you’ll find it in a different place than usual.
It’ll air on YouTube, rather than on Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast.
MLB announced Wednesday that the Braves-Marlins series opener at fan-less Truist Park will be shown exclusively on YouTube, with former Braves great John Smoltz joining MLB Network’s Scott Braun and former Marlin Kevin Millar for the call. Game time is 1 p.m.
Fans can access the game free on MLB’s YouTube channel (YouTube.com/MLB) via any Internet-connected device. Or YouTube TV paying subscribers can watch it on a dedicated “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube” channel via the streaming service’s app.
The game, which was originally scheduled to be on Fox Sports Southeast, instead will be the first of four MLB games to air on YouTube this month. The others are the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the Detroit Tigers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, the Kansas City Royals vs. the Brewers at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 and the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Minnesota Twins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Thirteen MLB games were shown on YouTube last year, including two Braves games.
“We loved working with MLB last season to bring games to fans across the world, and we saw an average of 1.2 million fans tuning in to each game,” YouTube’s head of sports and news partnerships, Tim Katz, said in a statement Wednesday.
The Braves are off Thursday before opening a four-game weekend series against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park with a Friday doubleheader. Friday’s games, the first beginning at 4 p.m., will air on Fox Sports South, as will Saturday’s 7 p.m. game and Sunday’s 1 p.m. game.