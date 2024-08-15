Braves’ Jorge Soler has mild hamstring strain, is day-to-day

Through interpreter Franco García, Soler said he won’t play Friday. He’s unsure if he’ll play Saturday or Sunday.

“I woke up (Thursday) morning feeling better,” Soler said Thursday. “Yesterday, I had a little bit of soreness, and today I woke up feeling better. I’m not sure how I’m going to wake up feeling (Friday), but I’m just taking the good news and today I’m feeling better.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Soler exited Wednesday’s win at Oracle Park after grounding out to the pitcher in the top of the fourth inning. He didn’t pull up suddenly or give any other indication he injured himself.

On Wednesday, Soler led off the game with a hit by pitch. He is 11-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over his past nine games. He also has five walks since the Braves traded for him.

Soler’s 22-game on-base streak is the second-longest active run in baseball.

The Braves hope this mild strain isn’t serious and that he returns as soon as possible. But it’s a bummer for Soler.

“I hate it for us, too,” Snitker said. “He kind of was starting to get ‘er going.”

The Braves took three of four games against San Francisco. They sit in the National League’s third wild-card spot, and lead everyone else by at least two games.