Braves’ Ian Anderson looks to rebound from last start

After pitching six strong innings in each of his first two starts, Anderson lasted only three innings in the third, throwing 83 pitches and allowing two hits, four walks and two runs Monday against the Marlins.

“I took it as a good learning experience heading into this next start,” Anderson said Friday. "Things didn’t quite go my way, but I feel like I was close. If I can just find a way to push through that and figure it out, I’ll be able to go deeper into games, which is important.