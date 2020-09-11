Braves’ Ian Anderson looks to rebound from last start

Braves rookie pitcher Ian Anderson will make his fourth start of the season Saturday night at Washington, hoping it resembles the first two rather than the third.
After pitching six strong innings in each of his first two starts, Anderson lasted only three innings in the third, throwing 83 pitches and allowing two hits, four walks and two runs Monday against the Marlins.
“I took it as a good learning experience heading into this next start,” Anderson said Friday. "Things didn’t quite go my way, but I feel like I was close. If I can just find a way to push through that and figure it out, I’ll be able to go deeper into games, which is important.
“I think I just got going a little quick and wasn’t able to calm myself down and focus on making my pitches. I got away a little bit from trusting the defense. I think I did a good job in the first two of getting some easy contact, and that’s something going into this next start we’re going to look to do.”
In his six-inning debut Aug. 26, Anderson allowed the Yankees just one hit and one run, striking out six. He followed up with another impressive outing Sept. 1 by holding the Red Sox to two runs on six hits in six innings, striking out eight. His third start then revealed the inconsistency typical of young pitchers as they adjust to the big leagues.
“He had a little bump in the road there, a situation he’ll learn from,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday.
Anderson also committed a costly throwing error to first base in the Monday start.
In the Braves' decimated starting rotation, the 22-year-old Anderson finds himself with a key role as the team chases a third consecutive National League East title.
“I always wanted to have a chance to come up and make an impact,” he said. “I’m certainly being given that opportunity.”