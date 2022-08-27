Braves’ Ian Anderson struggles in Triple-A; Gwinnett player has 8 RBIs

Braves pitcher Ian Anderson gave up seven earned runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in a start for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.
Gwinnett was outscored by Lehigh Valley 14-13 in Allentown, Pa.
Designated hitter Rylan Bannon tied a Gwinnett record with eight RBIs and Delino DeShields Jr. set a team record with five runs scored.
Bannon went 4-for-5 with a double and a homer. He equalled Austin Riley’s eight-RBI game on May 13, 2018. DeShields went 2-for-2 with four walks and one RBI. He also had three stolen bases.
Anderson walked one and struck out six. His Triple-A ERA rose to 5.91
The Stripers are 59-62.
Braves pitcher Mike Soroka (0-0, 5.40 ERA) starts for the Stripers Saturday night.
