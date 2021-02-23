Braves hold first full-squad workout Tuesday

“It’s tough to know what this organization and city is going through with those big losses,” d’Arnaud said. “To honor them was very special. It’s humbling, too, to know that everybody cares about them and the great things they did for the city, giving back to the city all the time. It was motivational, for sure.”

The Braves begin Grapefruit League play Sunday against the Rays. They’ll play 29 games over a 31-day span before opening the season April 1 in Philadelphia.

Braves players Ronald Acuna (from left), Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Ender Inciarte finish up batting practice during the first full-squad workout Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Notes from Tuesday:

- All is good on the Mike Soroka front so far, Snitker said. The right-hander, returning from a torn Achilles, is on his regular side-session schedule and “doing fine,” Snitker said. The Braves and Soroka will have a better idea whether he’ll be ready for opening day in the coming weeks.

- D’Arnaud said he enjoyed playing so much down the stretch last season. It was a heavy workload for the veteran, who started all of the Braves’ 12 postseason games.

“It reminds me of a time when I was younger, I think (I caught) 17 or 18 in a row because we (the Mets) were in the playoff hunt,” he said. “Skip wanted me to go every day until we were out of it and I just kept going and going. It reminded me of those days.”

- The Braves signed outfielder Travis Snider to a minor-league deal. Snider, 33, hasn’t played in the majors since 2015. He was in the Blue Jays organization when current Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was leading Toronto’s front office.

- Some haven’t pegged the Braves as National League East favorites, but don’t count the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag among that group. They set the Braves’ over/under at 92-1/2 wins, the fourth-highest total in the majors (trailing the Dodgers, Yankees and Padres). The site put the Mets at 89-1/2 wins, the Nationals at 84-1/2, the Phillies at 81-1/2 and the Marlins at 72-1/2.