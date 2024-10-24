The Braves hired Tim Hyers as their major league hitting coach, the team announced Thursday. The 53-year-old Hyers, an Atlanta native, spent the past three seasons in the same capacity with the Rangers, where he won a World Series title in 2023. He also won a World Series as part of the Red Sox staff.

In all, Hyers spent the previous nine seasons on a major league coaching staff. He was the assistant hitting coach for the Dodgers from 2016-17, the hitting coach for the Red Sox from 2018-21 and joined the Rangers in 2022.

Hyers was hired to replace Kevin Seitzer, who was one of three members of the coaching staff fired earlier this month. Assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano were also let go. The Braves are expected to hire an assistant hitting coach, but will not replace the catching coach.