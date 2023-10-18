Braves have three Gold Glove Award finalists

Atlanta Braves
Center fielder Michael Harris II, third baseman Austin Riley and left fielder Eddie Rosario are the Braves’ Gold Glove Award finalists.

Rawlings announced the finalists Wednesday afternoon. There are finalists for each position in both leagues.

All three Braves would be first-time Gold Glove Award winners.

The other National League center field finalists are Colorado’s Brenton Doyle and Arizona’s Alek Thomas.

The other NL third base finalists are Colorado’s Ryan McMahon and Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes.

The other NL left field finalists are the Cubs’ Ian Happ and the Dodgers’ David Peralta.

The Gold Glove Award, Rawlings said, “is not an award based solely on fielding metrics and statistics, nor does it factor in offensive production.” A manager and six coaches for each MLB team vote, for a total of seven votes per club. Managers and coaches cannot vote for their own players and can vote only for players in their own leagues.

The winners will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 on ESPN.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

