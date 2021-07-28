Braves have hit 9 grand slams, tied for most in majors

The Braves have hit nine grand slams this season, tied with the Dodgers for the most in the majors. They have a chance at franchise history, as well. Their nine grand slams are already their second most in a single season, trailing only the 1997 Braves’ 12 grand slams.

The Braves have had some extraordinary offensive performances this season. They’ve scored double-digit runs in seven games, including a pair of 20-run efforts. The problem, of course, has been consistency. The Braves would’ve preferred to spread some of those runs around, surely.