Braves have hit 9 grand slams, tied for most in majors

Austin Riley hit his second career grand slam Tuesday in the Braves’ 12-5 win over the Mets.
The Braves have hit nine grand slams this season, tied with the Dodgers for the most in the majors. They have a chance at franchise history, as well. Their nine grand slams are already their second most in a single season, trailing only the 1997 Braves’ 12 grand slams.
The Braves have had some extraordinary offensive performances this season. They’ve scored double-digit runs in seven games, including a pair of 20-run efforts. The problem, of course, has been consistency. The Braves would’ve preferred to spread some of those runs around, surely.
After winning Tuesday, the Braves are 2-1 during a pivotal five-game series in New York, cutting the Mets’ lead in the National League East to four games. They’ll have two more opportunities to trim into that lead beginning Wednesday when Max Fried faces Tylor Megill.
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.