ajc logo
X

Braves have hit 9 grand slams, tied for most in majors

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right front, celebrates with Charlie Morton (50) and Freddie Freeman (5) after they scored on Riley's grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right front, celebrates with Charlie Morton (50) and Freddie Freeman (5) after they scored on Riley's grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Austin Riley hit his second career grand slam Tuesday in the Braves’ 12-5 win over the Mets.

The Braves have hit nine grand slams this season, tied with the Dodgers for the most in the majors. They have a chance at franchise history, as well. Their nine grand slams are already their second most in a single season, trailing only the 1997 Braves’ 12 grand slams.

The Braves have had some extraordinary offensive performances this season. They’ve scored double-digit runs in seven games, including a pair of 20-run efforts. The problem, of course, has been consistency. The Braves would’ve preferred to spread some of those runs around, surely.

After winning Tuesday, the Braves are 2-1 during a pivotal five-game series in New York, cutting the Mets’ lead in the National League East to four games. They’ll have two more opportunities to trim into that lead beginning Wednesday when Max Fried faces Tylor Megill.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

In Other News
1
Kyle Wright pitches eight shutout innings in Gwinnett’s victory
2
Austin Riley’s two homers, six RBIs lead Braves over Mets
3
Suspended Braves-Padres game will resume Sept. 24
4
Braves’ Drew Smyly on track to make start Thursday
5
Drew Waters making progress in what he calls ‘best season’
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top