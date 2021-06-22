ajc logo
Braves go 2-2 in consecutive doubleheaders

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna (13) celebrates with left fielder Guillermo Heredia (center) and center fielder Ender Inciarte after their victory over the New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna (13) celebrates with left fielder Guillermo Heredia (center) and center fielder Ender Inciarte after their victory over the New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Credit: Kathy Willens

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
After splitting another doubleheader Monday in Queens, the Braves completed a short gauntlet of four games in two days. They went 2-2 against the Cardinals and Mets, with the losses coming against starters Adam Wainwright and Jacob deGrom.

Overall, not the worst outcome.

“We faced two really good pitchers; four really good pitchers,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just tough. That’s a lot of endings you have to cover. We still have a long week ahead of us. So we still have a lot of baseball to go before we get a (day off) here. So yeah, right now, the way the games went, I’m happy. The last four (games), we’re 2-2.”

As Snitker said, the Braves aren’t out of the woods yet. They have two more games in New York before playing four in Cincinnati. They’ll have their next off day June 28, back in Atlanta, before opening a six-game homestand. They’ll play nine consecutive games — six at home, three on the road — before having one more off day ahead of a three-game series in Miami to close the first half.

Season so far

The Braves entered Tuesday five games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East.

