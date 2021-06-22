Braves go 2-2 in consecutive doubleheaders

Overall, not the worst outcome.
“We faced two really good pitchers; four really good pitchers,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just tough. That’s a lot of endings you have to cover. We still have a long week ahead of us. So we still have a lot of baseball to go before we get a (day off) here. So yeah, right now, the way the games went, I’m happy. The last four (games), we’re 2-2.”
As Snitker said, the Braves aren’t out of the woods yet. They have two more games in New York before playing four in Cincinnati. They’ll have their next off day June 28, back in Atlanta, before opening a six-game homestand. They’ll play nine consecutive games — six at home, three on the road — before having one more off day ahead of a three-game series in Miami to close the first half.
Season so far
The Braves entered Tuesday five games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East.
