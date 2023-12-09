Braves find new home for Max Stassi one day after acquiring him

The Braves have Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud. They love both catchers.

They had no need for Stassi.

Stassi has hit .212 with a .656 OPS over a major-league career that began in 2013 with Houston. But his defensive ability gives him some value.

The Braves had a similar situation with Marco Gonzales, who went to the Braves in the trade that brought in Jarred Kelenic, who’ll play left field. Gonzales was in the organization for about two days before the Braves flipped him to the Pirates. (The Braves also sent an undisclosed amount of cash to Pittsburgh.)

In the beginning of the offseason, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos addressed his bullpen. First, he re-signed Pierce Johnson. Then he re-signed Joe Jiménez. Not long after that, he signed Reynaldo López, a power arm who’ll help the Braves handle the late innings.

A week ago, Anthopoulos addressed left field with Kelenic.

On Friday, he acquired Fletcher to be his utility infielder. He also took on Stassi in the deal, and Stassi already has a new home.

What’s next?

Well, the Braves probably need one more starter. It doesn’t have to be a frontline arm, but they could use another proven arm to provide insurance for the back of the rotation.