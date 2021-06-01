Braves face difficult slate of opponents in June

The world champion Dodgers, who broke the Braves’ hearts in the National League Championship Series last October, come to Atlanta for a three-game series this weekend. The Braves will then embark on an important six-game road trip against division rivals Philadelphia and Miami. The following homestand features the Red Sox and Cardinals, two teams battling for postseason spots. Afterward, the Braves travel again with a four-game series (including a doubleheader) at the Mets and another four-game series in Cincinnati. They end the month by hosting the Mets.

It’s a month that very well could determine the rest of the season for the Braves, who despite their struggles remain in the NL East hunt.